Plainfield, IL (June 7, 2017) – Tristan Vautier has been selected to drive the #18 Dale Coyne Racing entry at this weekend’s RAINGUARD Water Sealers 600 at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) alongside Verizon IndyCar Series rookie Ed Jones who will be making his first appearance on the high-speed oval. Vautier, the 2012 Indy Lights Champion,…
Vautier to Join Coyne at Texas Motor Speedway
