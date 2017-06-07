TORONTO ( June 7, 2017 ) –

July 14-16 . The final racing layout will once again feature four left and seven right turns running clockwise direction. Track construction of the 2.89 km (1.786 miles), 11-turn temporary street circuit has begun inside the Exhibition Place grounds for next month’s Honda Indy Toronto . The final racing layout will once again feature four left and seven right turns running clockwise direction.

Led by Jim Tario, Director of Track Operations, who has built the Toronto circuit for 30 years, approximately 200 expert crew members will assist in completing the project with much of the work happening at night. Construction will be near completion with Lake Shore Drive closing at 12 midnight on Wednesday, July 12 for the race weekend.

“Each year the crew gets more efficient with the construction and tear down process. The logistics of night construction comes at a greater cost to us, but the time savings is significant in completing the track build,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of Honda Indy Toronto. “We transform the streets into a world-class race track while showcasing the beauty of our city to a worldwide TV audience.”

Concrete barrier block placement has begun along Manitoba and Ontario Drives. In total over 2,050 blocks made using more than 10 million pounds of concrete will be positioned. Fencing spanning 14,000 feet made from 410,000 pounds of steel will be erected, and over 1,600 feet of tire wall barriers will line the course.

Track tear down will begin immediately upon conclusion of racing activity on Sunday, July 16 . Crews also work at night on this process to avoid daytime traffic.