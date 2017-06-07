VETERAN TOM KNOX JOINS RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING AS SENIOR VP OF SALES AND MARKETING

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 7, 2017) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLLR) announced today that respected sports business executive Tom Knox has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Most recently Knox was Senior Vice President of Business Development for leading motorsports agency CSM Sport & Entertainment. CSM was previously known as Just Marketing International (JMI).

“For us this is a major move to create a successful in-house sales and marketing program.” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with former Late Show host David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan. “Tom’s involvement with motorsports, from the highest levels on the sales and marketing side, is well known and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team. There is no doubt in my mind that going forward our ability to attract more and more companies to our racing programs will be enhanced.”

At JMI, Knox focused on growth in the world’s preeminent motorsports arenas including F1, NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, NHRA, and MotoGP. In addition, he consulted on strategic business development approaches for clients as well as consulted on a variety of programs. Tom also helped shape the company’s strategic business development initiatives.

“I am excited to be joining a championship caliber team in Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” added Tom Knox. “Bobby, David and Michael are proven winners who are committed to winning both on and off the track. I look forward to building successful programs for the existing and future partners at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.”

About Tom Knox

Prior to joining JMI in April 2016, Knox spent eight years at WME-IMG as Vice President, Business Development where he developed new client and partner relationships for IMG’s North American premier portfolio of assets. This portfolio included the world’s leading clients and events in golf, tennis, college sports, motorsports, fashion, and entertainment, along with consulting, licensing, and the IMG Academy. Before WME-IMG, Tom accumulated over 10 years of experience in the sports marketing world through various roles in the NASCAR industry. He worked with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), where he helped form marketing partnerships with Royal Dutch Shell, IHG’s Holiday Inn, AutoZone, U.S. Coast Guard, General Mills, and Emerson Climate Technologies. Before RCR, Tom was Vice President of Marketing for Rusty Wallace, Inc. (RWI), the NASCAR racing and marketing team operated by 1989 NASCAR Sprint Cup champion and television commentator, Rusty Wallace. At RWI, Tom secured multi-million dollar corporate partnerships with brands including Callaway Golf, Duraflame, Nikon Sport Optics, and Amtrak.