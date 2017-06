Posted by Steve Wittich on Wednesday, June 7th 2017

Rainguard Water Sealers 600 Fast Facts Race weekend: Friday, June 9 – Saturday June 10 Track: Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval Race distance: 248 laps / 357.12 miles Entry List: Rainguard Water Sealers 600 (PDF) Firestone tire allotment: Twelve sets for use through the weekend Twitter: @TXMotorSpeedway, @IndyCar, #Rainguard600, #IndyCar Event website: www.TexasMotorSpeedway.com INDYCAR…