RAINGUARD Water Sealers 600
Texas Motor Speedway
8 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 10
NBC Sports Network
IndyCar Radio Network Broadcast and Live Stream
COMPETITION
- Honda comes to the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway on a roll, having won last month’s Indianapolis 500 with Takuma Sato and swept both races at last weekend’s Grand Prix of Detroit with Graham Rahal.
- In Saturday’s opener of a doubleheader race weekend in Detroit, Rahal was in command throughout, heading a Honda sweep of the top three finishing positions, and five of the top six.
- Following Rahal to the checkers on Saturday were the Hondas of Scott Dixon and James Hinchcliffe, completing the podium, with Alexander Rossi and Mikhail Aleshin finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.
- On Sunday, Rahal came from third on the grid to complete his weekend sweep. Sato was the next Honda across the finish line, in fourth, while Dixon completed a productive weekend of his own – taking the drivers’ championship points lead – following a sixth-place result.
- Honda drivers and teams have won five of eight races in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series, with other winners this year including Sebastien Bourdais at the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; and Hinchcliffe at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in April.
- Sato’s Indianapolis 500 in May victory was Honda’s 12th Indy triumph in the last 14 years. In 17 appearances in the Indianapolis 500, Honda already has more wins at Indianapolis than any other major automobile manufacturer.
- Drivers and teams using Honda engines have won 224 Indy car races, both during years of multi-manufacturer competition (2004-05, 2012- ); and during Honda’s tenure as single engine supplier to the series (2006-11). Last year at Indianapolis, Rossi made history for Honda, winning the 100th Indianapolis 500 as a rookie.
- Since its founding in 1993, Honda Performance Development (HPD), the racing arm of the American Honda Motor Co., Inc., has grown from just a handful of staffers to approximately 150 associates; and from an engine-rebuilding facility, focused on a single racing series, to a complete motorsports Research & Development organization. HPD is currently engaged in programs ranging from the Verizon IndyCar Series, Pirelli World Challenge and IMSA WeatherTech Championship to grassroots and entry-level categories including karting, Quarter Midgets and the new SCCA Formula 4 Championship.
HONDA IN TEXAS
- Honda-powered drivers have won 10 times in Texas in IndyCar Series competition, starting in 2004 with a 1-2 finish for Andretti Green Racing [now Andretti Autosport] teammates Tony Kanaan and Dario Franchitti.
- Other Honda-powered winners at TMS include Helio Castroneves (2006, 2009), Sam Hornish, Jr. (2007), Scott Dixon (2008), Ryan Briscoe (2010), Dario Franchitti (2011, Race 1) and Will Power (2011, Race 2). The late Justin Wilson scored his final Indy car victory here in 2012, followed by Rahal’s victory in last year’s weather-delayed event.