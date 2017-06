Ed Carpenter and JR Hildebrand Eager To Take On 600 Kilometer Race At Re-Configured 1.5-Mile Oval (SPEEDWAY, Ind.) June 6, 2017 – Race Preview Ed Carpenter Racing will run two Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka Chevrolets under the lights outside Saturday night, piloted by Ed Carpenter and JR Hildebrand. The 248-lap, 600 kilometer race Rainguard Water Sealers 600…



