Hildebrand Finishes 18th; Pigot Credited With 21st After Engine Loses Power (DETROIT) June 4, 2017 – Race Notes The second race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix proved to be a tough one for Ed Carpenter Racing. Spencer Pigot, coming off a Top 10 finish in yesterday’s race, retired from today’s event early after his engine lost…



