Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, June 5th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series RACE 2 NOTES/QUOTES – June 4, 2017 RAHAL DOMINATED WITH BACK-TO-BACK WINS AT THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX DOUBLEHEADERS; A PIT PENALTY LIMITED SERVIA TO 19TH PLACE GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 SoldierStrong / TurnsforTroops.com Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Buckeyes like to win in this state. It…