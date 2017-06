Pigot Finishes 10th in Race 1 of Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix; JR Hildebrand Finishes 17th (DETROIT) June 3, 2017 – Race Notes On his one-year anniversary of joining Ed Carpenter Racing, Spencer Pigot worked his way up to a Top 10 finish in Race 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. JR Hildebrand, in his first…



