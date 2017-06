BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 DETROIT – A Red Flag stoppage of a race that had run green flag for the first 65 laps left Graham Rahal seeing red after he dominated Sunday’s Chevy Dual in Detroit Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. But it didn’t matter because once the race went back…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.