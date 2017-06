SIMON PAGENAUD (No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet): “That was a frustrating race for the DXC Technology Chevy team. That’s not the way we wanted to debut this beautiful car. I’m not sure how we actually ended up finishing 16th. There were just so many different pit strategies out there today. That caution also…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.