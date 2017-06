BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 DETROIT – After winning a controversial pole that was awarded to him after Helio Castroneves’ fastest lap was disallowed by not slowing down for a local caution, Graham Rahal knew he had a fast race car capable of winning the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit later on Saturday. He proved that point…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.