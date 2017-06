Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, June 3rd 2017

And here are the qualifying results! Pos Car # Driver Engine BLT Group 1 15 Graham Rahal Honda 1:13.9681 1 2 3 Helio Castroneves Chevy 1:14.0144 2 3 26 Takuma Sato Honda 1:14.0428 1 4 98 Alexander Rossi Honda 1:14.0875 2 5 5 James Hinchcliffe Honda 1:14.1801 1 6 9 Scott Dixon Honda 1:14.2855 2…