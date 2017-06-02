Ruoff Home Mortgage Extends Partnership with Andretti Autosport Following Indy 500 Victory

DETROIT (June 2, 2017) – Newly-crowned Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato will continue to carry Ruoff Home Mortgage on his No. 26 machine into the upcoming double-header weekend in Detroit. The Indiana-based company, which joined the Andretti Autosport partnership portfolio just in time to drink the milk, takes on a Major Associate sponsorship placing Ruoff Home Mortgage once again with Sato.

Mark Music, President & CEO of Ruoff Home Mortgage stated, “What you can definitely feel is the excitement that has been built around Takuma’s win at the Indianapolis 500 and we wanted to continue that partnership with Sato and Andretti Autosport for this race. Our 450+ employees, in particular, are extremely excited with the incredible performance of Takuma Sato and are happy to continue our relationship into Detroit.”

“Ruoff joined us just five days before the 101st Indy 500 and we couldn’t have been more thrilled with being able to provide them the win,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “It’s great to see the partnership expand into a sponsorship for Takuma in Detroit and we hope to continue conversations and grow into an even larger relationship.”

The Belle Isle Dual in Detroit can be found Saturday and Sunday live on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET with timing and scoring provided throughout the weekend via racecontrol.indycar.com.