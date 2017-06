By Bruce Martin @BruceMartin_500 DETROIT – Here are a few quick notes to end what was really a pretty quick day, and then I’m off to see the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers. Esteban Gutierrez is this weekend’s replacement for the injured Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 18 Honda for Dale Coyne Racing. Gutierrez…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.