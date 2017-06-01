Takuma Sato

No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda

“Detroit will be completely different from the Indy 500. It’s going back to a street course – very bumpy track, a lot of braking and tight corners. Usually Detroit is a very exciting track and quite challenging. I personally have a good memory (finishing second in the second Belle Isle race in 2015) as well as the team has a strong record, so I’m looking forward to going back to the street course.”

Current Points Standings: 3 (234 pts.)

Detroit Belle Isle IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 9 Best Start: 1 (2014, Race 2) Best Finish: 2 (2015, Race 2)

Alexander Rossi

No. 98 Andretti Autosport / Curb Honda

“Coming off a strong but disappointing race at Indianapolis, I am very excited and motivated to get back in the car here in just a couple of days. We have the pace to win races and we just need to focus on having complete weekends.”

Current Points Standings: 5 (190 pts.)

Detroit Belle Isle IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 2 Best Start: 17 (2016, Race 1) Best Finish: 10 (2016, Race 1)

Marco Andretti

No. 27 Magneti Marelli Honda

“We need to play catch up a bit in the championship and make points count where we can – and are still very focused on getting a race win. With Detroit being a double header, we’re looking forward to capitalizing on an opportunity for double points.”

Current Points Standings: 14 (147 pts.)

Detroit Belle Isle IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 11 Best Start: 6 (2007) Best Finish: 2 (2015, Race 1)

Ryan Hunter-Reay

No. 28 DHL Honda

“Hopefully we can finally turn our luck around in Detroit. I’ve always enjoyed racing at Belle Isle and following our podium at this event last year, we have every reason to be optimistic for the double header.”

Current Points Standings: 12 (152 pts.)

Detroit Belle Isle IndyCar History

Number of Starts: 11 Best Start: 2 (2016, Race 2) Best Finish: 2 (2013, Race 1)