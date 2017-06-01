FANS HAVE OPTIONS TO ACCESS BELLE ISLE THROUGH NEW 2017 CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN

DETROIT, Mich. (June 1, 2017) – With no public parking on Belle Isle the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear features a comprehensive and effective transportation plan that brings approximately 100,000 people onto Belle Isle during the three-day motorsports festival, June 2-4.

In 2017, visitors to the Grand Prix will have even more options to access Belle Isle.

Through a proven and reliable shuttle system, Grand Prix fans can park anywhere in downtown Detroit and be picked up from two convenient locations – Cobo Center or the Renaissance Center – by a fleet of luxury buses that will deliver passengers directly to the entrance of the event on Belle Isle. There is no extra cost for the premium shuttle service as it is included in the price of each Grand Prix ticket. Shuttles will begin running at 7:00 am on Friday and Saturday and at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and they will run operate continuously until every guest is off the island.

Both shuttle pickup locations are easily accessible for guests by using the Detroit People Mover. Fans can also use the new Q-Line from Midtown to connect with the People Mover at the Grand Circus Park Station.

New to the Grand Prix in 2017 is a ride share system with a drop off point just outside of Belle Isle. Guests can use Lyft or Uber to visit the Grand Prix and be dropped off at the Detroit Naval Armory and either walk across the McArthur Bridge or take the event shuttle service to the entrance of the event.

“We have a very effective and reliable transportation plan at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, and we are proud of our system for getting our nearly 100,000 guests on and off the island,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Grand Prix. “We have more than 120 buses running throughout the weekend, transporting our great fans from Cobo Center or the Renaissance Center right to the front gates of the Grand Prix. The system makes it very easy for our fans to come down and experience the Grand Prix, and we’re very excited to offer even more options this year with our new ride share program.”

To learn more and see the full Grand Prix transportation plan visit www.DetroitGP.com and select Transportation under the Event Info link. To purchase tickets to the Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com/tickets or call the ticket hotline at (866) 464-PRIX (7749).