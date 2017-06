Detroit, MI (June 1, 2017) – Former Formula One driver Esteban Gutierrez will be filling in for the injured Sebastien Bourdais aboard the #18 Dale Coyne Racing entry this weekend as he makes his Series debut at the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader. “I’m very grateful to join Dale Coyne Racing, a highly competitive team,” expressed…



