JR Hildebrand, Spencer Pigot to Compete in Two Races in Two Days at the Raceway at Belle Isle (SPEEDWAY, Ind.) May 31, 2017 – Race Preview Five days after competing in the Indianapolis 500, JR Hildebrand and Spencer Pigot will return to the cockpit for practice at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.