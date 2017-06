Race weekend: Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 4 Track: Raceway at Belle Isle Park, a 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course (clockwise) Race distance: 70 laps / 164.5 miles (both races) Entry List: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (PDF) Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation. (for each race) Firestone…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.