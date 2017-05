Posted by Joe Berkemeier on Monday, May 29th 2017

VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 RACE REPORT 05.28.17 FAST FACTS. * Andretti Autosport has won three of the last four Indianapolis 500s. * Today marks Andretti Autosport’s fifth Indianapolis 500 victory (Dan Wheldon – ’05, Dario Franchitti – ’07, Ryan Hunter-Reay – ’14, Alexander Rossi – ’16, Takuma Sato -…