James Hinchcliffe

No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“Pretty awful end to the day for the ARROW Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports crew. It was such a back and forth day, at some points we had a really quick car and at some points we were struggling a bit. At some points we were great in the pits and some times we lost a bunch of spots. It was just a classic 500 mile ebb and flow sort of race. We found ourselves in the right place at the end, inside the top 10, with just a handful of laps to go. Unfortunately, on a restart, which is where we have been strong the last few times in making up some spots, Oriol (Servia) and James Davison were running hard and got into each other. I slowed up to avoid the wreck and unfortunately, Will (Power) lost control trying to avoid everything and just collected us both. Wrong place wrong time. Gutted for everyone on the team because we didn’t have the same pace as last year but we were trucking away and fighting and got ourselves in a good spot at the end, so thank you very much to them for all their hard work all month.”

Mikhail Aleshin

No. 7 Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda

“It’s been a disappointing race for me and for the entire team. Everything was going fine, we had a good pace and a good strategy, and then [Ed] Carpenter crashed into my side on the right and that was it. I lost half of my sidepod, and the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports guys did the best they could with the tape. Obviously I was losing too much speed on the straights and I couldn’t do anything after that. The guys did absolutely zero mistakes in the pit stops and I’m pretty sure we would have been way up there if that hadn’t have happened.”

Jay Howard

No. 77 Lucas Oil Team One Cure Honda

“First and foremost, I’m glad Scott (Dixon) is okay. Credit to IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Holmatro Safety Team and Dallara… I’m fine, thanks to them. It goes to show how safe these cars are. I’m not happy. Unfortunately, we ran out of fuel on our first stint when we were doing really well, which was unfortunate. I was a few laps down and see (Ryan) Hunter-Reay coming – I just backed off, let him go by. He moves right over on me and puts me on all the gray and all the marbles and that was it. It’s over.”