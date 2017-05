Posted by Joe Berkemeier on Monday, May 29th 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Results Sunday of the 101st Indianapolis 500 Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any): 1. (4) Takuma Sato, Honda, 200, Running 2. (19) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 200, Running 3. (11) Ed Jones, Honda,…