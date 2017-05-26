Sage Karam comfortable with Mecum Auctions DRR Chevy

During “Carb Day” testing runs, Ready for Sunday’s Indy 500

Karam also competes in TAG Heuer Pit Stop Challenge

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 26, 2017) – Sage Karam jumped from his No. 24 Mecum Auctions DRR Chevrolet Friday with a smile on his face in “Carb Day” practice runs as he prepared for the 101st Indianapolis 500-Mile Race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 22-year-old driver from Nazareth, Pa., clocked in 33 laps in the one-hour practice session Friday in the final tests for the 33-car field before Sunday’s “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Karam, entering his fourth Indy 500, will be the youngest driver in Sunday’s lineup and was pleased overall with his car’s handling around the 2.5-mile legendary oval. Sage clocked a best speed of 224.852 miles per hour, the 18th best of the day.

Karam will start 21st in Sunday’s Indy 500 when the 200-lap classic drops the green flag at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

“It was a good practice week and a good month overall so far,” said Karam. “It’s good going into the race with no damages or crashes in the month. That’s a big plus. I’m feeling good about the car. It feels the same as it did when we unloaded, so that’s excellent. Practice felt very good today.

“For some reason, the track had less grip than usual. I’m not sure if it’s because of the rain or the tire wear from the Indy Lights cars. A lot of people seemed to struggle with that today. But, I think we have a good race car like we did last year. I’m looking forward to Sunday.”

Karam and his DDR “Over the wall” crew also participated in the TAG Heuer Pit Stop Challenge Friday afternoon at IMS. Unfortunately, Sage and his team was defeated in the opening round by Helio Castroneves and his Team Penske crew.

Castroneves, the three-time Indy 500 winner, recorded the fastest speed in the “Carb Day” practice with a speed of 227.377 m.p.h.