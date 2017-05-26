Race Day Red Carpet Brings Star Power to 101st Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, May 26, 2017 – Racing’s biggest and best red carpet once again will feature an action-packed hour of celebrity interviews and fun photo opportunities for fans of the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500.

This year’s red carpet will take place from 9-10 a.m. (ET) Sunday, May 28, just north of Pagoda Plaza and will be hosted by ABC meteorologist and “Good Morning America: Weekend Edition” weather forecaster Rob Marciano.

The Red Carpet will include Race Day’s historic green flag wavers Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman. Actor and producer Gyllenhaal will play Bauman in the upcoming film “Stronger,” which he also produced. Based on Bauman’s New York Times best-selling book of the same name, the story is a deeply personal account of his challenging, heroic journey after losing both of his legs in the infamous Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013. The film, directed by David Gordon Green, will be released by Roadside Attractions on Sept. 22, 2017.

The 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 red carpet also will include actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will drive the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Pace Car to start the race; national anthem performer Bebe Rexha; WWE superstar Ric Flair , master of ceremonies for the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light; legendary Indy car driver Mario Andretti; “Dancing with the Stars” professional Sharna Burgess; Terra Jolé, of “Little Women: LA” and Season 23, “Dancing with the Stars;” Amy Purdy, 2014 Sochi Paralympic bronze medalist; five-time Emmy Award winning actor Jonathan Jackson; Jake Short, a Hoosier native who is best known for his roles on Disney Channel’s “A.N.T. Farm,” “Mighty Med” and “Lab Rats: Elite Force;” Eva Kor, grand marshal of the 2017 IPL 500 Festival Parade; Alex Smith , starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and a two-time NFL Pro Bowler; Drew Stanton, quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals; soprano Angela Brown, who will sing “God Bless America” during pre-race ceremonies; Jim Cornelison, who will sing “Back Home Again In Indiana” during pre-race ceremonies Sunday but is known around the globe as the Chicago Blackhawks’ national anthem singer; Olympic gold medalist Madison Kocian; country music performer Clayton Anderson; and Nikki Sixx, bass player and co-founder of the legendary heavy metal band Mötley Crue.

Indianapolis 500 Race Day ticket holders are encouraged to line up early for the best chance to see celebrities walk the red carpet and also to receive free Race Day swag. The fan zone area will be marked by signage, bike rack and IMS personnel.

If you are a working member of the media and want to apply for a spot on the Red Carpet, please contact Suzi Elliott, via selliott@brickyard.com. Red carpet credentials will be issued on Race Day, before the red carpet show begins. Space is limited.