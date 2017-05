By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) In the TAG Heuer Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge, Helio Castroneves and Team Penske kicked things off by beating Sage Karam and Dreyer and Reinbold Racing in Round #1. The other first round duo was Charlie Kimball from Ganassi Racing and Mikhail Aleshin and his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports crew taking that…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.