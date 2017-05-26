Honda Drivers Fast in “Carb Day “at Indianapolis

Takuma Sato heads Honda effort in final practice prior to the Indy 500

Honda drivers post seven of 10 fastest speeds as race preparation concludes

Fernando Alonso again paces rookies, runs fifth overall

SPEEDWAY, Ind., (May 26, 2017) – Veteran Takuma Sato led the way for Honda Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, posting the second-fastest speed in his Andretti Autosport Honda during the traditional “Carb Day” final practice session prior to Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Sato led a string of Honda drivers who finished the session in positions two through seven in the hour-long practice. Tony Kanaan, winner here in 2013, posted the third fastest speed in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, with teammate, pole qualifier – and 2008 “500” winner – Scott Dixon in fourth.

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso continued his impressive rookie performance at the “Brickyard”, ending the day fifth overall and again leading the rookie field. Graham Rahal looked particularly strong in traffic while posting the sixth-fastest speed of the day, while defending race winner Alexander Rossi ranked seventh. Another former Indy winner, 2014 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay, completed the top 10 for Honda.

Today’s final practice concludes on-track activities for the Verizon IndyCar Series until race day. The green flag for 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 waves just after noon EDT Sunday, with live television coverage on ABC starting at 11 a.m. EDT.

Takuma Sato (#26 Andretti Autosport Honda) second fastest in final Indianapolis 500 practice today: “To be honest, this has been a great experience. I really enjoy working with Andretti Autosport. It’s working really seamlessly, very smooth. Monday after the qualify, we did a lot of race [simulations] with the various different setups and downforce changes. And come to today, with Carb Day, the car felt really good. So that was a great sign because it’s just no surprise. You don’t want to have any surprise on Carb Day because all the work you’ve done in the last week, this is the result. We have a car and we’re ready for Sunday.”