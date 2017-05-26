FITZGERALD GLIDER KITS TO DONATE $222,222 TO PARALYZED VETERANS OF AMERICA IF MONTOYA WINS THIRD INDIANAPOLIS 500

MOORESVILLE, NC (May 26, 2017) – Fitzgerald Glider Kits is helping to ensure that many fans will be rooting for Juan Pablo Montoya to win his third Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend in the No. 22 Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet.

Fitzgerald, North America’s leading truck glider kit assembler, announced today that they will donate $222,222 to Paralyzed Veterans of America if Montoya is victorious in the 101st running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” this Sunday, May 28. Even if Montoya is not able to produce his third career win at Indy, Fitzgerald will contribute to Paralyzed Veterans with a minimum donation of $22,222 to benefit the veterans organization.

“This race provides a perfect opportunity to do something great for a veteran-focused group on a weekend that is all about honoring our military, both past and present,” said Fitzgerald founder Tommy Fitzgerald Sr. “We are an American owned and American made company and supporting the military is very important to us. We believe this is a special way to build on our sponsorship of Juan and the No. 22 team at the Indy 500 and do something positive for Paralyzed Veterans.”

The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 will mark the third race this season that Fitzgerald has sponsored one of Team Penske’s Verizon IndyCar Series cars. Josef Newgarden took Fitzgerald to victory lane at Barber Motorsports Park a few weeks ago, while Montoya finished 10th in last week’s INDYCAR Grand Prix driving the Fitzgerald Chevy. Fitzgerald also serves as a primary sponsor for Team Penske’s NASCAR teams competing in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series.

The Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For nearly 70 years, Paralyzed Veterans has ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation, and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 34 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

“Paralyzed Veterans of America is honored that the Fitzgerald family has included us in this special opportunity at the Indy 500,” said National President, Al Kovach, Jr. ” We wish Juan Pablo Montoya the best of luck at the ”Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” This weekend is also a time for our nation to remember all of our fallen soldiers and their families. We want to thank Team Penske and the Fitzgerald family for their commitment to supporting and honoring disabled veterans and their families this Memorial Day.”

The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28, beginning at 11am ET live on ABC.