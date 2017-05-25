Driver Sebastien Bourdais discharged from hospital INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 25, 2017) – Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais, injured in a crash May 20 during a qualifying attempt for the 101st Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, was discharged from IU Health Methodist Hospital on Wednesday and has been moved to a local rehabilitation facility. Bourdais sustained…
