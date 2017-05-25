100th Running Wins 2016 Event of the Year at Sports Business Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, May 25, 2017 – The 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil added another accolade to an already stellar resume Wednesday night, taking home 2016’s Event of the Year honor at the 2017 Sports Business Awards. The annual event hosted by the SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily recognizes the top events, leagues, partners and executives in the sports world and took place at the New York Marriott Marquis at Times Square.

“The 100th Running was both a fitting tribute to our remarkable history and a bold move toward an even brighter future for both the Indy 500 and the Verizon IndyCar Series,” said Hulman & Company President and CEO Mark Miles. “It was an honor to accept last night’s award on behalf of the Hulman-George family, our entire team and the many corporate and community partners who fueled such a tremendous effort last year. The 101st Running is just a few days away, and we can clearly see the impact of last year’s race both in this year’s ticket sales and in the sustained levels of engagement and interest throughout the state.”

Other nominees included the 2016 World Series, 2016 Ryder Cup, 2016 Copa America Centenario Knockout Round, World Cup of Hockey 2016 and Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol.

Among many firsts, the 100th Running of the race achieved the only sellout in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history. As a result, the race was broadcast live on local television for the first time in more than 50 years.

The community effort behind the race was powered by The 100th Running Host Committee, organized to provide Hoosiers across the state opportunities to engage with the landmark race. More than 600 Host Committee volunteers, working alongside IMS and the 500 Festival, introduced new programs and opportunities, including 100th Running porch parties, Bike to the 500, a renewed downtown décor effort, IMS Historian Donald Davidson’s statewide engagement tour, the 500 Gives Back program and more. The 74,538 square-foot graphic featuring the Borg-Warner Trophy on the JW Marriott was one of the Committee’s most visible contributions to the Month of May.

This year, IMS introduced 500 Forward, an evolution of the Host Committee model which has brought many of last year’s most celebrated programs back through renewed partnerships with Central Indiana community organizations. To learn more about 500 Forward program and initiatives, click here.

“Community is a core value for us,” Miles said. “Allison Melangton and Doug Boles led a tremendous effort last year, and they’ve worked tirelessly to keep the momentum going for 2017. I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts to ensure every Hoosier can continue to engage with their state’s greatest event and greatest sport.”

The 100th Running took place Sunday, May 29, 2016 and was broadcast live on ABC. Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian’s Alexander Rossi — an Indy 500 rookie — won in shocking fashion, using a daring fuel-strategy to cross the Yard of Bricks in first place. Rossi will start on the front row in this weekend’s 101st Running, which takes place on Sunday, May 28. The Race Day broadcast begins on ABC at 11 a.m. (ET).

Launched in 2008, the Sports Business Awards were established by SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily to celebrate and recognize the leaders, visionaries and day-to-day practitioners who personify excellence in the business of sports. For more information, click here.