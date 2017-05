More images of the 2018 concept can be viewed at IndyCar.com INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 24, 2017) – INDYCAR has released the “NEXT” concept images of the car that will be used by all Verizon IndyCar Series competitors in 2018. The newest images give more definition to the sleek and bold look of the universal aerodynamic bodywork…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.