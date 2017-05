Posted by Patrick Stephan on Tuesday, May 23rd 2017

TAKUMA SATO TO PILOT NO. 26 RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE HONDA FOR 101ST INDIANAPOLIS 500 INDIANAPOLIS (May 23, 2017) – Fort Wayne, Indiana, headquartered Ruoff Home Mortgage has partnered with Andretti Autosport to brand the No. 26 machine piloted by Takuma Sato for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. The Ruoff Home Mortgage…