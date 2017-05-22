Reinbold pleased with team’s progress and pit stop times

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 22, 2017) – It was a busy day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Sage Karam and his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing crew Monday in the final full practice session for the 101st Indianapolis 500 set for this Sunday, May 28.

The 22-year-old driver from Nazareth, Pa., recorded 87 laps in the sun-trenched 3 – ½ hour practice round at the world’s greatest racing facility in the No. 24 Mecum Auctions DDR Chevrolet. Karam’s top speed of 226. 381 miles per hour was the eighth fastest at the end of the day with a track surface close to 120 degrees.

There were several exciting moments Monday with all 33 drivers on the famed 2.5-mile oval throughout the day including a wild three-wide exchange with Karam, Simon Pagenaud and James Hinchcliffe on the front straightaway.

Check out the video — https://twitter.com/IndyCar/status/866741026584576000

In addition to the race-trim settings, Karam and his “over the wall” six-person pit crew worked diligently on hot “pit stops” from the first pit box on long pit road at IMS. The youngster driver in the 33-driver field practiced hitting his marks in the pit box and the crew was quick with the tire changes.

“It was a pretty good day,” said Karam, competing in his fourth Indy 500. “We made some good strides. Our car isn’t exactly where we want it yet. We still have some work to do. But, the car is pretty good for a baseline coming out of qualifying. I’m pleased with today. P8 is good. I felt decent in traffic. It seems everyone is struggling with passing so far.

“Now, we just have to improve the car a little bit more. We did some pit stop practice at the end. The guys were awesome. It’s obvious they have been practicing. Everything went smooth today and now we’re ready for Carb Day.”

Team owner Dennis Reinbold was pleased with team’s progress throughout the day’s practice including the late pit stops.

“We ran a lot of laps today and we learned a lot with the race setup,” said Reinbold, who has qualified all 37 of his Indy 500 cars entered as a team owner. “Sage was working with his in-car settings and looking for places to pass on the track. Late in the day, we practiced a bunch of pits stops and the crew was excellent. Being in the first pit box, we had to work with Sage to enter in the pit lane at the proper speed. I think he did a good job.”

The DRR crew will now work over the Mecum Auctions DRR Chevy Dallara race car in preparations for Friday’s annual “Carb Day” and TAG Heuer Pit Stop Challenge. Meanwhile, Karam will travel to Philadelphia Tuesday to participate in the Indy 500 media day with Marco Andretti. Both drivers will throw out first pitches at the Phillies-Rockies MLB game Tuesday evening.