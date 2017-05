INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 22, 2017) – Fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway were treated to a thrilling dress rehearsal for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil with this afternoon’s practice on the 2.5-mile oval. A total of 2,705 laps were completed by the 33 entries in the session that featured…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.