Indy 500 drivers visiting 21 cities in annual multi-city media tour INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 22, 2017) – In what has become an annual Indianapolis 500 tradition, the 33 participating drivers will fan out across North America on Tuesday of race week to spread the word about “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” This year, the field…
Indy 500 drivers visiting 21 cities in annual multi-city media tour
category: Verizon IndyCar PR
tags: "Greatest Spectacle In Racing", 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, 2017 Indianapolis 500 media tour, Verizon IndyCar Series