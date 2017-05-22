• Max Chilton heads Honda 1-2-3 in penultimate practice prior to the Indy 500

• Honda drivers post seven of 10 fastest speeds as race preparation continues

• Ed Jones paces rookies, runs second overall

SPEEDWAY, Ind., (May 22, 2017) – Chip Ganassi Racing’s Max Chilton led a Honda 1-2-3 Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as – with qualifying competed – drivers and teams began their final preparations for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Rookie Ed Jones continued his impressive run at Indianapolis this month, leading the four-driver rookie contingent and finishing second-fastest overall in his Dale Coyne Racing Honda on a sunny, near-perfect day at the historic “Brickyard”. Scott Dixon, star of this weekend’s qualifying runs with a blistering run of 232.164 mph to secure the pole for Honda and Chip Ganassi Racing, rounded out the top three today.

Andretti Autosport’s Takuma Sato ended Monday’s practice in fifth. Sato has been fast throughout practice and will start Sunday’s race from the inside of the second row, fourth. Ryan Hunter-Reay, winner of the 2014 Indianapolis 500, had his Honda seventh on the speed chart today and will start the “500” from the inside of the fourth row, 10th.

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso was one of the busiest drivers on track today, completing more than 100 laps and ending the day ranked 12th. He will start Sunday’s race from the middle of the second row, fifth.

After eight days of practice and qualifying, action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway comes to a brief halt for the next three days as teams complete race preparations, followed by the traditional “Carb Day” final practice session on Friday and the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28.

Max Chilton (#8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) fastest in Indianapolis 500 practice today: “I was in the car today for the whole (three and a half-hour) session, outside of a short 10-minute window. We just wanted to get the laps in today. I don’t think anyone is particularly happy with their car. That’s why I just wanted to get the laps in, because the more laps you do, the more you learn. We ended up being at the top of the timesheet, which doesn’t really mean anything because I got a pretty nice tow. There was one run, where I was in completely clean air, and Gallagher Chip Ganassi Racing just gave me a great car where I was pretty decent. It all bodes well for the race.”