Camping World Partners with Chip Ganassi Racing to Serve as Primary Sponsor on Scott Dixon’s No. 9 Honda for the 2017 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (May 22, 2017) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that four-time Verizon IndyCar Series Champion and Indianapolis 500 Winner Scott Dixon will be sporting the colors of the nation’s largest RV and outdoor retailer, Camping World, on May 28 for the Indianapolis 500 (11am ET, ABC). The No. 9 Camping World Honda will roll out in full livery next Friday, May 26 for Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

NOTES OF INTEREST:

About Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis: Marcus Lemonis is an entrepreneur, investor, television personality, and chairman and CEO of Marcus Lemonis LLC as well as Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises. Camping World is the nation’s largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam is the world’s largest RV owner’s organization. Visit http://www.campingworld.com. Lemonis is known as the “business turnaround king” and host of CNBC’s prime time reality series, The Profit, in which he lends his expertise to struggling small businesses around the country and judges’ businesses based on a “Three P” principle: People, Process, and Product. The Profit returns with eight all-new episodes beginning Tuesday, June 6 at 10pm ET/PT. More about Marcus Lemonis can be found at http://www.marcuslemonis.com, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/marcus.lemonis and Twitter @MarcusLemonis.

Scott Dixon will start this year’s Greatest Spectacle in Racing from the pole position for the third time in his career (2008, 2015) and his 26 career Verizon IndyCar Series pole and CGR’s fifth Indianapolis 500 pole. Dixon’s run for the pole was the fastest four-lap average at IMS since 1996 (21 years). race will mark Dixon’s 15 Indianapolis 500 start, his 276 scheduled start in Indy car racing and 213 consecutive start (second all-time behind his teammate Tony Kanaan). The pole is the 88 in Indy car racing for CGR. About Scott Dixon: The four-time Series Champion (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015) and 2008 Indianapolis 500 Winner returned to CGR in 2017 for his 16th season – the longest tenure for a driver in team history (1990-Present). Dixon holds the distinction of being the winningest active Indy car driver with 40 victories and is currently ranked fourth on the all-time win list. In addition, he ranks second on the all-time list for most consecutive starts with 212 straight dating back to the 2004 race in Michigan. The New Zealander has 275 starts, producing 40 wins, 27 poles, and 92 podium finishes (2001-Present).

CGR QUOTEBOARD: