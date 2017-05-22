Phew…. and breathe. The 33 entries for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil made it cleanly through a chaotic 3.5 hour practice session. After qualifying on Sunday with reduced downforce and approximately 50hp extra, the teams reverted back to race running in a busy practice session. The field drove a total 6,762.5…
2017 Indianapolis 500 – Monday, May 22 – practice notes and results – 4:35pm
category: TSO News
tags: 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, Ed Jones, Max Chilton, practice, Verizon IndyCar Series