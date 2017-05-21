Verizon IndyCar Series Qualifying Report – Day 1

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race: Indianapolis 500

Date: May 20, 2017

No. 1 Menards Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Simon Pagenaud

Position: 20th

Four-Lap Time: 2:37.6232

Speed: 228.393 mph

Quote: “It wasn’t meant to be today, but the Menards Chevy was very balanced which should serve us very well in the race. Today, we didn’t have quite enough speed. We’ll keep working at it. That’s what my guys are best at. When we need something a little extra, they’re always there to give it to me.”

No. 2 Hum by Verizon Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden

Position: 17th

Four-Lap Time: 2:37.4139

Speed: 228.696 mph

Quote: “The Hum by Verizon Chevrolet was good today. There may have been another half mile per hour or so to get, but that was all we had today. What we want to do now is start as high as we can and let the race play out. I think we have a really good car for the race. The balance and how it behaves in traffic have been good throughout our whole time in Indy. We’ll continue to look for gains in speed, but I feel good with the car we have going into next week.”

No. 3 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Helio Castroneves

Position: 14th

Four-Lap Time: 2:36.9382

Speed: 229.390 mph

Quote: “It was pretty early for the Shell Fuel Reward Chevy to hit the track after the rain, but it felt pretty good. We’re running such low downforce during qualifying. The car is completely on the edge. I was happy with the line and the speed in the first three laps, but on the last one there must have been a little gust of wind or something because a little speed got scrubbed on that last lap. All in all, I’m not disappointed at all. When it comes time to race, we’ll be in a good position.”

No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Will Power

Position: 6th

Four-Lap Time: 2:36.4727

Speed: 230.072 mph

Quote: “The Verizon Chevy felt great. The balance was good and it was very consistent. Even though we went out pretty early, the track felt great. It didn’t feel like there was any less grip than there has been. It may have been a little better for the drivers that went after me, but there’s nothing I can do about that. It’s great to make it into the top nine and have a chance tomorrow. Whatever happens, we’ll have a good starting spot for the race. That’s why we’re all here.”

No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Juan Pablo Montoya

Position: 18th

Four-Lap Time: 2:37.4495

Speed: 228.645 mph

Quote: “The Fitzgerald Glider Kits Chevrolet felt really good. It’s just that going second wasn’t the best spot in the world after the rain. We felt a little like a guinea pig. It is what it is. The car is balanced and should be really good in the race and that’s the most important thing of all. We just need to get as far up the line as we can tomorrow and then see what the race brings.”

Fast Time: 2:36.2036 (No. 20 Ed Carpenter)

Notes: Cars in positions 10-33 following Saturday’s session will set their starting positions for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 with another four-lap attempt on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET. Each entry will make one attempt in order – slowest to fastest from Saturday’s speeds. The Fast Nine Shootout will get underway at 5:00 p.m. ET with each entry making a four-lap attempt. Additionally, drivers will earn season championship points based on their qualifying position following Sunday’s sessions. ABC will provide live coverage beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Additional coverage can be found at INDYCAR.com throughout the day.