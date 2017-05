SOURCE INDYCAR PR: INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 21, 2017) – The following is a statement from Dale Coyne Racing driver Sebastien Bourdais, who sustained multiple pelvic fractures and a fractured right hip in an incident during qualifying Saturday for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. Bourdais underwent surgery Saturday night and is recovering…



