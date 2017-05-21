Sage Karam tops 230 MPH lap in Sunday Indy 500 qualifying;

Mecum Auctions DRR Chevy averages 229.380 MPH for 21st Position

No practice session Sunday for Sage but qualifying is impressive

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 21, 2017) – Sage Karam improved his four-lap average Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway including posting one lap of over 230 miles per hour in the No. 24 Mecum Auctions DRR Chevrolet to qualify for his fourth Indianapolis 500 set for next Sunday, May 28.

Karam, the youngest driver in the 33-driver field at age 22, ran a four-lap average Saturday of 227.943 m.p.h. and his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team worked in the garage area Saturday night and Sunday morning to gain added speed for Sunday’s final qualifications.

In fact, Karam did not practice in the early afternoon and felt confident he could improve his Saturday performance.

The Nazareth, Pa., racer recorded his first 230 m.p.h. lap Sunday with his opening circuit of the famed 2.5-mile IMS oval with a clocking of 230.134 followed by consistent laps of 229.107, 229.173 and 229.110 for a four-lap average of 229.380 m.p.h. It was Karam’s fastest qualifying number of his young career for the Indy 500.

Karam will start 21st for Sunday’s Indy 500, outside of row seven in the 33-car field.

“That was an awesome run for me,” said Karam when he jumped from his mount. “The Mecum Auctions car was magnificent to drive. Best four laps of qualifying I’ve ever enjoyed out there. I’ve never done a 230-mph lap by myself. I’m so stoked. The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing guys gave me such a great car. I don’t care where I start. I’m coming to the front.”

Scott Dixon captured the 101st Indy 500 pole position Sunday with an average of 232.164 m.p.h.

Karam will participate in Monday’s practice runs as the DRR continues to work the race setup with the Chevrolet-powered Dallara chassis.

On Tuesday, Sage will travel to Philadelphia (along with fellow Nazareth resident Marco Andretti) for the annual Indy 500 media. In addition, both Karam and Andretti will throw out the first pitches at Tuesday evening’s Phillies-Rockies game.

Karam will compete in Friday’s Indy 500 pit stop challenge in addition to running in the final practice laps on “Carb Day.” The 101st Indy 500 is schedule begin at 12:15 p.m. EDT this Sunday, May 28.