Rookie Jones gives Coyne Best Indy 500 Start

Indianapolis, IN (May 21, 2017) – Rookie Ed Jones gave Dale Coyne Racing its best spot on the starting grid of the Indianapolis 500 by securing an 11th place start during Sunday’sfinal day of qualifying action.

The Dubai resident registered four laps over 230 mph, with a quickest lap of 230.578 mph. His four-lap average of 230.578 mph was quicker than the cars of Will Power and Marco Andretti who were in the Fast Nine. He also will be starting ahead of four of the five Team Penske cars.

Earlier in the day Pippa Mann put in a four-lap average of 225.008 mph which placed her 28th on the grid.

With James Davison filling in for the injured Sebastien Bourdais, the Australian will have to start the race in 33rd place.

The 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race presented by PennGrade Motor Oil will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, May 27 from 11 am ET.

Statement from Sebastien Bourdais:

“I want to thank everybody for the support and the messages, quite a few drivers have already dropped by. It’s going to take time but I’m feeling pretty good since the surgery. I’ll be back at some point. Just don’t know when yet!”

Ed Jones – #19 Boy Scouts of America Honda

“It was a great run again today. The car was a bit loose. I guess the heat made the car a bit more difficult to drive because this morning in practice we rolled out and did four laps and were like ‘let’s park it, that’s the perfect car’. But nonetheless, it was a great job by the guys who made some changes from yesterday. Thanks to the team, Dale, my engineers. Obviously, it was a tough day yesterday, but the team spirit is so strong. It’s great to be a part of this team. It’s tough, like they say with racing you’re always up and down. Especially around here, a place where you’ve got to treat it with respect. Any tiny mistake or any small difference can cost you a huge amount. I’m just proud to be representing this team, hopefully we can move further up in the race.”

Pippa Mann – #63 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

“Yesterday we had a bit of an issue on the qualifying run, so today we made some pretty big changes. I was happy straight away this morning. Unfortunately, we didn’t want to risk trying to trim the car out. I’m very satisfied that we did all four laps the same, it feels like I’ve got a great race car underneath me again. I’m pretty content right now, just wish the speed was a little higher but I’m content.”