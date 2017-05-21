Karam’s four-lap average places the youngster 21st in Saturday action SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 20, 2017) – Sage Karam went into Saturday’s qualifying round hoping his No. 24 Mecum Auctions DRR Chevrolet was improved from Friday’s practice runs but rain storms halted track activities at Indianapolis Motor Speedway until the late afternoon. A couple of adjustments…
Karam posts 227.943 MPH four-lap average Saturday IMS; Sage goes for Indy 500 starting position on Sunday
