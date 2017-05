Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 21st 2017

SPENCER PIGOT NO. 11 JUNCOS RACING DALLARA/CHEVROLET/FIRESTONE SATURDAY, MAY 20 – QUALIFYING 1 Qualified: 29th Lap 1: 223.404 mph Lap 2: 223.591 mph Lap 3: 223.644 mph Lap 4: 223.883 mph Average Speed: 223.631 mph Qualifying Summary: The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 will be Pigot’s 15th career Verizon IndyCar Series start, second Indy…