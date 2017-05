Indianapolis, IN (May 21, 2017) – Dale Coyne Racing announced on Sunday that Australian James Davison will be replacing the injured Sebastien Bourdais aboard the #18 GEICO Honda for the 101st Indianapolis 500. Davison is familiar with the team, having last raced for DCR at the 2015 Indianapolis 500. He made two other starts with…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.