By Bruce Martin @BruceMartin_500 After a 30-minute delay following a brief deluge of rain, practice has begun for Group 1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The two sessions have been shorted by 10 minutes each to 35-minute groups. The rest of Sunday’s qualification schedule will run on time. Five minutes into the session, Oriol Servia…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.