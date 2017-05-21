CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES 101ST RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TEAM CHEVY POLE DAY QUALIFICATIONS RECAP MAY 21, 2017 Ed Carpenter Puts Chevrolet on the Front Row for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 INDIANAPOLIS (May 21, 2017) – Ed Carpenter will start the Indianapolis 500…
CHEVY INDYCAR AT INDIANAPOLIS: Ed Carpenter puts Chevrolet on Front Row for 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500
Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, May 21st 2017
category: TSO News
tags: 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, qualifying
Login
TSO Archives (By Month)
TSO Archives (By Content)