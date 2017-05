INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 20, 2017) – Verizon IndyCar Series driver Sebastien Bourdais was diagnosed with multiple fractures to his pelvis and a fracture to his right hip following an incident today while attempting to qualify for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. According to INDYCAR Medical Director…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.