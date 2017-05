Posted by Joe Berkemeier on Saturday, May 20th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Verizon IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES ā€“ Saturday, May 20, 2017 RAHAL SET THE 16TH FASTEST FOUR-LAP AVERAGE ON DAY 1 OF QUALIFYING FOR THE INDY 500; SERVIA SET THE 24TH FASTEST AVERAGE 1st: Ed Carpenter 4-lap avg. speed of 230.468 mph (L1:…