Indianapolis, IN (May 20, 2017) – As four-time open-wheel Champion Sebastien Bourdais readies for qualifying for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, he will find a familiar logo on-board his car when he takes to the famed Brickyard today with longtime partner, GEICO, stepping up to offer primary support of the #18 Dale Coyne…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.